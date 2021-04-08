Katie Hill Says She Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Gaetz, Calls Out ‘Double Standards’ With Her Scandal

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill (D- CA) responded to the Matt Gaetz scandal and questioned “double standards” in Congress.

Hill resigned from Congress after her relationship with a staffer was exposed when nude photos of her were published in the Daily Mail and Red State without her consent. She sued both news outlets, but lost the suit Wednesday.

At the time Gaetz publicly defended her, and Hill said on MSNBC Thursday night, “When it really mattered, when I was feeling particularly abandoned by the people within my own party, and when I felt just betrayed and alone and disgusted with myself, it matters a lot that somebody stands up for you.”

Now she is joining the calls for Gaetz to resign his post. “I feel betrayed by him and I have to wonder about his motivations for defending me in the first place. You know, I think that what’s so gross is to see all of this coming out. Each one of these accusations or allegations or charges that are coming out, it’s just like he should resign immediately.”

She continued to point out that there has been no Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz yet, while one was opened “based on a Facebook post from my bitter ex-husband.” Hill called out this double standard, asking Hayes, “Where do the double standards end?”

Hill also criticized Gaetz over reports that he showed nude photos of sexual partners to colleagues. She called said his actions were “commoditizing women’s bodies and making it that we don’t have any ownership of it, that other people do, specifically men do. We are simply there for their pleasure and enjoyment and entertainment, and that’s it. We don’t have any, you know, autonomy beyond that.” Chris Hayes called the action not illegal, but clearly “gross.”

Hill concluded by calling out Matt Gaetz voting against the Violence Against Women Act. Hill has lobbied for the bill to be amended to include a federal law to make “revenge porn” illegal.

Hill plans to appeal her lawsuit and said she hopes that ten Republican senators would join Democrats in passing the Violence Against Women Act.

