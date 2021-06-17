Kayleigh McEnany railed at President Joe Biden for his negative comments about Donald Trump abroad…even though he never actually uttered the remarks she accused Biden of making about his predecessor.

McEnany, the former Trump press secretary-turned-Fox News host, used a portion of Thursday’s Outnumbered to hold a panel discussion on Biden’s remarks from his first overseas trip as president. One of her complaints was that “President Biden was harder on Republicans, calling us phony and fractured while on foreign soil, harder on Republicans than he was on our adversary, Vladimir Putin.”

McEnany said nothing of Trump’s deferential relationship with Putin while in office. Instead, she pivoted to the contents of a notecard Biden held in his hand after his meeting with the G7.

The notecard bore the title “DOJ Talking Points,” and it held points that “Trump abused power,” “Trump DOJ out of control, now we have to clean it up,” and “I’ve made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values and principles and priorities, not Donald Trump’s.”

“These are his scripted talking points on foreign soil after he absolutely skewered President Trump for bringing his name up while he was in Japan!” McEnany fumed. Again, McEnany left out the context that Biden and his team blasted Trump’s 2019 Japan trip because that was when the former president parroted North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-Un in order to jab at Biden’s intelligence.

While Biden’s card might’ve provided him with some mental footnotes while he was engaged with foreign leaders, it seems like he never actually uttered those remarks out loud. A review of Biden’s June 13th press conference in the United Kingdom shows he never mentioned Trump or the Justice Department.

Watch above, via Fox News.

