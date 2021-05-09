Kevin McCarthy Confirms Support for Stefanik Bid to Replace Liz Cheney: ‘We Need a Conference That’s United’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed that he supports the effort to have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) replace Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) as GOP conference chair.

McCarthy gave an interview to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo for Sunday Morning Futures, and he was asked if the Congressional GOP has the votes to oust Cheney from her leadership role. Even though Cheney’s policy voting record is more conservative than Stefanik’s, the GOP has moved to demote Cheney because of her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by fraud and corruption.

McCarthy answered Bartiromo’s question by remarking, “Everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference… We want to be united in looking forward and I think that’s what will take place.” This prompted Bartiromo to follow up and ask “Is this just her ideology, that’s she’s unable to get over being Never Trump?”

McCarthy answered by saying “any member can take whatever position they believe in.” As he continued by railing at Democrats over multiple issues, McCarthy touched on the fact that Cheney’s Trump opposition has become a distraction to the Republican Party, most of whom still back the former president despite his term ending with insurrection and impeachment.

“That’s why we need a conference that’s united, that’s why we need a conference chair that is delivering that message day in and day out.” McCarthy said. When asked straight up if he supports Stefanik for that job, he answered, “Yes I do.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

