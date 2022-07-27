Kinzinger Says Female Jan. 6 Witnesses Have ‘More Courage Than Frankly Almost Every Man in the Republican Party Combined’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) praised witnesses who appeared before the Jan. 6 committee on which he serves. In doing so, he took a shot at the men in his own party.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Lead on CNN, Jake Tapper asked the congressman about anonymous claims made by sources contradicting testimony given to the committee under oath. Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified that a White House official told her Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential SUV on Jan. 6, 2021 in a futile attempt to get the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol.

“There are a whole bunch of whispers from people near the Secret Service saying they would be willing to testify about that story about whether or not then-Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato told Cassidy Hutchinson that story about Trump lunging in the SUV,” said Tapper, who noted a report stating that efforts to get said sources to testify had fallen apart. “What’s the status?”

Kinzinger replied that this is par for the course.

“It’s a pattern that we see, which is through anonymous sources, things are questioned at the committee, Kinzinger replied. “Through anonymous sources, they say they’re willing to come in and give counter-evidence and they never do because we require them to be under oath.”

The congressman said the committee hasn’t spoken to any of the sources in question.

“They’ve lawyered up, which is their right to do and we’ll go from there,” he added. “That’s – again – the standard kind of Trump operation pattern is through anonymous sources or through whisper campaigns try to discredit people, but then not be willing to do it under oath. And Cassidy Hutchinson has shown she is a brave American woman, and I think people like her, Sarah Matthews, Caroline Edwards will go down in history as having more courage than frankly almost every man in the Republican Party combined.”

