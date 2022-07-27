WATCH: AOC Questions Gun Manufacturer on Use of ‘Iconography Associated With White Supremacists’ in Advertising Campaigns

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, gun manufacturers were accused of using imagery associated with white supremacist movements in their advertising campaigns.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) highlighted some of this advertising, focusing mainly on a Valknot tattoo that shows up in an advertisement for Daniel Defense. The image, which features a shooter in the prone position holding a rifle with the tattoo on his arm, was one of multiple instances the committee cited in their report as evidence of gun manufacturers using problematic advertising to sell firearms.

Ocasio-Cortez displayed the Daniel Defense advertisement featuring the tattoo, which consists of three connecting triangles, and asked Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel if he was aware of it before explaining its meaning. The CEO replied by asking if it was even from his company to which Ocasio-Cortez confirmed that it was.

The tattoo itself is a Valknot, it was explained, which is a Norse symbol that the Anti-Defamation League reported has been appropriated by some white supremacists as a “racist symbol.”

According to the ADL:

The Valknot or “knot of the slain” is an old Norse symbol that often represented the afterlife in carvings and designs. It is often considered a symbol of the Norse god Odin. Some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the Valknot to use as a racist symbol. Often they use it as a sign that they are willing to give their life to Odin, generally in battle.

Ocasio-Cortez also showed an image from the January 6 Capitol riot, showing the Valknot tattoo being displayed on a rioter’s bare chest.

After presenting this evidence, Ocasio-Cortez asked Daniel if he was aware that his advertising department was using “iconography associated with white supremacist movements.” Daniel responded he does not think they use racist imagery before being cut off as the congresswoman reclaimed her time.

Other gun manufacturers faced similar questioning at the hearing focused on gun violence and mass shootings, causing Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) to at one point demand an apology from Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and ask whether she would be subpoenaing the manufacturers of forks and spoons to help stop obesity.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

