Lara Logan Says ‘People’ Tell Her That Fauci Is Just Like Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Fox Nation host Lara Logan Went There during an appearance on Fox News’s Prime Time on Monday night and compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. Or at least, that’s what people are telling her, so she says.

Logan said the coverage of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been overhyped and claimed that death rates are “comparable” to those of seasonal flu. She then said that “people all across the world” are saying the nation’s leading infectious disease expert is reminiscent of Mengele, who performed horrific and fatal experiments on concentration camp prisoners during the Holocaust.

The Omicron variant has been most abundantly documented in southern Africa. There have been no deaths linked to it so far, but not much is known about the variant and experts have urged caution. That includes Fauci, who suggested it’s possible Omicron may “evade” certain vaccine antibodies.

“What’s your take on where we are and where we’re going?” asked guest host Pete Hegseth.

“You just have to look at Africa,” Logan said. “They didn’t have the death rates from Covid that were predicted,” she continued. “And what is happening over time is that the entire response to Covid and everything that we were told about it from the beginning is being exposed. And it’s falling apart. The lies are coming apart.”

She added that “there’s no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable.”

Moreover, she said “people” are telling her that Fauci, who said he represents science, actually “represents Joseph Mengele.”

“What you see on Dr. Fauci – this is what people say to me: that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Joseph Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

Logan did not specify which “people” are saying this.

Her comments did not receive any pushback from Hegseth or guest Will Cain.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com