‘They Make a Lovely Couple’: Kudlow Praises Manchin and Sinema For Opposition to Biden Agenda

Larry Kudlow praised Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday (D-AZ) for their staunch opposition (so far) to their party’s budget reconciliation bill. That legislation is currently in the process of being pared in large part because both senators said they would not support the initial proposal that would allocate $3.5 trillion over 10 years. The bill addresses a range of issues from climate change to child care tax credits to an expansion of Medicare

The Fox Business Network host denounced the Democrats’ proposals as “big government socialism” and an “orgy of massive spending”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that by October 31, the House will vote on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August. However, House progressives have indicated they won’t support that bill until the Senate passes a separate bill that contains much of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“We’ll have Halloween and trick-or-treat, but no deal,” predicted Kudlow. “Now, there are two major reasons for this as I see it. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Other quieter Democratic senators lurk in the background, but they too are not happy with the massive spending bills. Now Senator Manchin doesn’t like spending. Senator Sinema doesn’t like taxing. That’s why I think together they make a lovely couple. I’d say they’re the number one power couple in Washington today.”

Manchin and Sinema have irked their Democratic colleagues in the Senate. “What is your final goal?,” mused Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) on CNN last month. “It’s time to stop talking around it and speak directly to it.”

In the 50-50 Senate, where reconciliation bills can pass by a simple majority, Democrats need Manchin and Sinema to back whatever bill is ultimately put to the floor. No Republicans are expected to support the measure. In the event of a 50-50 vote, Vice President Kamala Harris would vote to break the tie.

