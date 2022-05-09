‘Let’s Turn That Off’: Woman Drops F-Bombs and Middle Finger During Live Shot on Tucker Carlson Tonight

Monday’s installment of Tucker Carlson Tonight took a potty-mouthed turn thanks to a live shot outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house in Alexandria, Virginia.

Last week Politico published a leaked draft opinion in a pending Supreme Court case that is set to strike down Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion in 1973. In response, some pro-choice activists have taken to demonstrating outside the homes of the court’s conservative members.

On Monday, a group assembled outside Alito’s home in Virginia.

“So it used to be like, before Joe Biden was president that Supreme Court justices were allowed to write opinions because that’s how the system worked,” Tucker Carlson told viewers. “Now we’re gonna take you to Alexandria, Virginia outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house to show you what it looks like when you write an opinion the mob doesn’t like. Those are live pictures.”

As he spoke, a woman appeared in the live shot reading her phone and speaking into a megaphone. The woman then put the phone away and then raised a middle finger, presumably at Alito’s house.

“Fuck Samuel Alito,” she said. “And fuck everybody who thinks that they can they can tell someone that they aren’t–”

Realizing what was happening the Fox News host said, “Ah, so let’s turn that off. Too much.”

Carlson added, “It pains me to even put stuff like that on television, but people should see, you know, what this actually looks like.”

