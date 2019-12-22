Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) busted out an unusual idiom on Sunday as he demanded that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) turn President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

Throughout his interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Graham railed against the media, the Democrats, and especially Pelosi’s effort to withhold the articles of impeachment in order to determine the rules the senate will use in their impeachment trial. As Graham slammed Democrats in the House of Representatives for charging Trump with obstruction of Congress, he repeatedly insisted the president was impeached “because he chose to go to court” instead of complying with subpoenas for documents and witness testimony in connection with the Ukraine scandal.

“Instead of allowing the president to exercise his legal rights, they impeached him because he wanted to go to court,” Graham said. “Instead of allowing the president to go to court to exercise executive privilege, they put an artificial time limit and said, if you don’t allow these witnesses to come to the house at a time certain, we’re going to impeach you. They impeached him for exercising his legal rights.”

The impeachment push was a recurring topic throughout the interview, for after slamming the FBI over the Michael Horowitz report, Graham returned to the subject and said “to my Democratic colleagues, impeachment is a dead cat, stop playing with it.”

Bartiromo smiled at that and had Graham repeat the line.

“Impeachment is a dead cat,” Graham said a second time. “Stop playing with it, bury it. It’s going nowhere. Quit violating the Constitution and give [the] president his day in court. And let’s get this behind us so we can talk about things people really care about.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

