Liz Cheney Calls Out Jim Banks Trying to Pass Himself Off as 1/6 Committee Member in Official Letter

Jan. 6 House Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Republican colleague Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) for trying to ID himself as a committee member.

Banks was one of five Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) picked to serve on the committee. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) approved three of his picks, but rejected both Banks and Jim Jordan.

So McCarthy retaliated by pulling all five of his picks.

Banks is not on the committee, and in his House floor remarks Thursday, he decried the decision to block him, but Cheney brought up a letter Banks sent trying to act like he’s still technically the ranking member.

“I would like to introduce for the record a number of letters the gentleman has been sending to federal agencies,” Cheney said. “Signing his name as the ranking member of the committee he’s just informed the House that he’s not on and that he in fact is not on.”

One of those letters was sent to the Interior Department, where Banks tried to ask Secretary Deb Haaland to provide him with the same documents they’ve provided to the committee.

The argument from Banks is that McCarthy appointed him to be Ranking Member, but Pelosi is not letting him “fulfill [his] duties.” So because the House Republican leader designated him as the Ranking Member, even though he’s not on the committee, he identified himself in the letter as the Ranking Member.

So he is asking for federal agencies to hand over any information they are providing to the select committee.

Confirming @AnnieGrayerCNN — Banks sent letter to Sec. Haaland claiming to be ranking member of 1/6 panel. Also says Rs retain right to the same info given to majority. Bkg: McCarthy chose to withdraw all his picks from serving on it after Pelosi rejected 2: Banks & Jordan. pic.twitter.com/SQpFQXWshx — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 21, 2021

You can watch above, via CNN.

