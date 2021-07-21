House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he’s pulling all of his appointees to the January 6 House Select Committee, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected two of his picks.

In a statement posted to his official site on Wednesday, McCarthy bashed Pelosi for rejecting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) from the committee over their support for former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” McCarthy said. “This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy followed up the statement with a news conference, during which he raged at the Speaker.

“Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of rejecting the minority’s picks for the select committee,” McCarthy said. he added, “It’s an egregious breach of power…Speaker Pelosi has broken this institution.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

