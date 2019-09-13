Senator Mitt Romney said this week that he doesn’t plan to endorse anyone in 2020. Whether or not that holds, Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs teed off on the “RINO’ senator again tonight.

Dobbs touted Trump’s chances ahead of 2020 and predictions that there won’t be a recession before saying, “Can you hear the tears falling on the marble floors under those terrible, terrible anti-Trump-ers?”

The Fox Business host was at the White House this week and was practically over-the-moon Thursday heralding the president’s successes and the “sunshine beaming throughout the place.”

Tonight Dobbs brought up and dryly remarked, “I know many of you were waiting to hear what Romney would be saying… The despair is spreading across the country.”

Dobbs spoke with Kelly Sadler — yes, the Kelly Sadler you’re thinking of — and asked, “What is wrong with this man?”

At one point he said, “”I’m wondering if we should call Romney and the RINOs who are not supporting the president… we could just call them the illuminati of the 6%, because the president has 94%… support of the Republican Party. So I guess they want to build a base around 6%.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com