Lou Dobbs Turns On Trump for Backing ‘RINOs and Swamp’ With McCarthy Support – In Post on Trump’s Own Truth Social

Ultra-MAGA former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs dramatically turned on ex-president Donald Trump, on Trump’s own Truth Social, over support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy‘s bid to be Speaker of the House, which is currently not going swimmingly.

Dobbs is praising the “20 patriots” who are holding out in opposition to McCarthy taking the gavel, a situation that has been rife with chaos, cursing, and multiple ballots so far, and has pitted even seemingly natural allies like Rep. Lauren Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene against one another. And now, Dobbs against Trump.

In tweets and on Trump’s own Truth Social, the longtime hardcore Trump devotee said his former dearest leader “backs RINOs and Swamp.

Trump was pointedly reluctant to stand by his initial McCarthy endorsement Tuesday, but eventually he came out again and urged Republicans to end the stalemate and elect McCarthy as Speaker.

Dobbs linked to a Fox News article about that, saying Trump “should not have” done it, and that instead, “this is the time for courage.” The obvious implication being that Trump is not showing any courage.

He used a bit more direct wording in his tweet.

Trump dismisses the 20 patriots challenging RINO McCarthy-says McCarthy will do “good” job-and tells them effectively to do what Swamp and Corporate Globalists order: Trump Backs RINOs and Swamp Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker dramahttps://t.co/sxg3XREDmS — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 4, 2023

The current biggest star at Fox Business, Stuart Varney, has had rather a different take than the old one, showing exasperation over the tumult and telling one Republican on Wednesday that if the Republicans don’t pick someone by the end of the day it will be “a disaster.”

Incidentally, Dobbs is not the only MAGA figure coming out against Trump over the McCarthy endorsement. And some are quite a bit more vocal about it.

