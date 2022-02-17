Lou Dobbs Says ‘Outright RINO’ Kevin McCarthy Should Not Be Speaker of the House If GOP Wins in 2022

Former CNN and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs joined Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on his Firebrand podcast and discussed the future of Republican congressional politics.

During the episode, titled “The Great Lou Dobbs,” Gaetz asks the staunchly pro-Trump television personality about a variety of topics from Ukraine-Russia tensions to the latest news reports on John Durham’s investigation.

In one particularly notable part of the 25-minute conversation, Dobbs declares Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the current leader of the House Republicans, should not become speaker of the House should the GOP regain the majority in the 2022 midterms.

Dobbs says, “It’s outrageous, he is too much of a, I’ll be kind, if not RINO, a middle-of-the-roader. I personally believe him to be outright a RINO.”

“The party needs strength, it needs vision, it needs energy, vibrancy, and new blood in leadership,” Dobbs continued.

“Could you be excited about a Speaker Jim Jordan,” Gaetz then asked.

“You bet I could be excited about Jim Jordan, as you well know. I think highly of him, I think highly of you. I think you should be in there as well,” Dobbs argued.

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation into a number of allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Watch the full interview above via YouTube

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com