Maggie Haberman Says Trump Has Now ‘Backed Himself to a Corner’ and Must Run in 2024, But Suggests He May Not ‘Stay in the Whole Time’

New York Times correspondent and Donald Trump biographer Maggie Haberman hypothesized that the former president will, indeed, run for the White House again in order to protect himself from the legal danger surrounding him — but left the door open that he might not see his campaign through to completion.

Haberman spoke to CBS’ John Dickerson to promote Confidence Man, her soon-to-be published Trump biography which has drawn significant media intrigue for the many revelations she provides on the ex-commander in chief. As she reflected on her experiences interviewing Trump for the book, Haberman was asked if she thinks he will run for president again.

While Trump has given an abundance of signals that he intends to run, Haberman has remained cautious on that subject and even maintained the possibility that he won’t pursue another bid. Haberman answered Dickerson’s question by saying “I don’t know,” but added, “I think he’s backed himself into a corner where he has to run.”

“I think that he needs the protections that running for president [he thinks] would afford him in combating investigations that he calls a ‘witch hunt,'” Haberman continued. “And it is the way that he fundraises and makes money. So much of his identity now is about being a politician. So, I expect that he will run. That doesn’t mean that even if he declares a candidacy, that he will stay in the whole time.”

Haberman’s answer touches on the numerous investigations Trump faces on multiple fronts. There’s the financial fraud accusations against Trump in New York, the Georgia election interference investigation, the investigation into Trump’s culpability for the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal.

Watch above via CBS.

