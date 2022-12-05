‘Makes No Sense!’ Irate Morning Joe Team Grills Time Mag Editor About Putting DeSantis on ‘Person of the Year’ Shortlist

The end of the year brings with it Time’s Most Influential list and Person of the Year honors — and the hosts of Morning Joe made clear they were not happy with the inclusion of Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on this year’s shortlist for the no. 1 spot.

Time executive editor Ben Goldberger appeared on Morning Joe on Monday to discuss the shortlist for Person of the Year, which includes Elon Musk, DeSantis, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski not Musk took the top spot on the list last year and could be the first person to top it consecutively since Richard Nixon. Some of the names, she noted though, are “placeholders,” including DeSantis. She also objected to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen making the list, though she praised the administration official as “amazing.”

“Ron DeSantis makes no sense to me!” she said, asking if Goldberger should talk after taking jabs at the DeSantis pick.

According to Goldberger, DeSantis made the shortlist because he’s a 2024 frontrunner for the Republican Party and he won reelection as governor of Florida in a decisive victory.

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire argued Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky should top Time’s list due to his handling of Russia’s invasion of his country. Goldberger noted Russian President Vladimir Putin did not make the magazine’s shortlist as his invasion has exposed his “lack of influence” as it was a military event that was supposed to take a few days, yet has dragged on for months and months.

Analyst John Heilemann added to the Zelensky praise and DeSantis hate, arguing there is no comparison between the two and again mocking the fact that DeSantis somehow made Time’s list.

“Zelensky is on the cusp of winning the largest land war in Europe against a country 10 times its size. That’s the victory he has in his sights, Ron DeSantis won Miami-Dade county, so those are kind of like the parallel,” he sarcastically noted.

Watch above via MSNBC

