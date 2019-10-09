comScore

Matt Lauer’s Longtime Today Colleague Ann Curry Says She Believes Rape Accuser is ‘Telling the Truth’: It ‘Breaks My Heart’

By Joe DePaoloOct 9th, 2019, 3:01 pm
Curry Says She Believes Lauer Rape Accuser

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ann Curry spent 15 years working with Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today show — first as a news anchor, and then later as Lauer’s co-anchor until 2012. On Wednesday, Curry declared that she believes the woman who has accused her longtime colleague of rape.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Curry came out in support of the claim made by Brooke Nevils — who also worked at NBC News. Nevils — in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill — accused Lauer of raping her during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Lauer is denying the claim, stating that the affair was “consensual.”

Curry, who spent five mornings a week with Lauer for 15 years, says she believes Nevils.

“Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character,” Curry wrote. “She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart.”

In 2012, Curry reported Lauer to NBC brass — stating that an employee came to her claiming she’d been sexually harassed by Lauer. Curry believed the claim and warned NBC higher-ups that they needed to “keep an eye” on how dealt with women.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: