Senator Mitch McConnell said today if the Senate impeachment trial — set to begin next week — takes up witnesses, it won’t just be ones Democrats want appearing to answer questions.

McConnell was first asked about election security after the reports on the Burisma hack, before being asked about impeachment witnesses — something a smattering of Republican senators have indicated openness to.

Some Republicans have said if Democrats get to call witnesses like John Bolton, then they should get to call witnesses like Hunter Biden.

McConnell said today, “We’ll be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time in to the trial. It’s certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from. So when you get to that issue, I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that our Democratic colleagues would want to call would be called.”

He also said they would not be dismissing the case outright and knocked the House by saying, “If you look at the house product, you really have to wonder what the definition of a fair trial is. They did almost nothing that you would expect the House to do in order to set up this case to be considered by the Senate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

