Meghan McCain said she wouldn’t be opposed if President Donald Trump’s supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol were punished by being sent to Guantanamo Bay.

McCain and her colleagues on The View, in Monday’s opening segment, discussed the fallout of the pro-Trump mob’s attempt to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election. The debate, in part, gravitated around the question of whether it would be possible to invoke the 25th Amendment or successfully impeach Trump before his presidency ends in less than 10 days.

McCain expressed her thoughts about how Trump’s supporters should be held accountable for their actions during the riot.

“I just think we need to treat the domestic terrorists the way we do actual terrorists,” she said. “I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo. That may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al Qaeda.”

Whoopi Goldberg kept the conversation going after that by wondering who else Trump might try to pardon for their actions in the chaos. She also slammed the Republican Party’s indignation over the “Defund the Police” movement when Capitol Police officers were just attacked by Trump’s supporters.

“I don’t want to hear any more of the ‘law and order party,'” Goldberg said.

