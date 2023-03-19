Michael Cohen Rips Republicans Over ‘Fake Outrage’ for Possible Trump Indictment: Where Was That When I Was Getting Charged?

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen blasted Republicans for their “fake outrage” over the possibility that the ex-president could be indicted in the coming days.

Cohen spoke with MSNBC host Alex Witt on Sunday, insisting that he wants to see Trump held accountable for his part in the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal, but he doesn’t want to see a former American president in handcuffs. Cohen warned it would be “an embarrassment to out country” to put Trump on a perp walk, and that “we, as Americans, have to respect the institution of the presidency. Sadly enough, Donald Trump was president of the United States.”

From there, Witt noted that Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail for lying to Congress and violating election laws by orchestrating the hush money payments to Daniels and Karen McDougal. When Cohen addressed those attacking his credibility in order to defend Trump, he said “this whole against me from the Southern District of New York is fugazi, and what I’d really like to see is the outrage. This fake outrage that’s going on right now by Republicans.”

The laws apply to everyone across the board…It should make no difference at all. But at the end of the day, you start to hear all of this fake outrage by Republicans. Where was the outrage when they were doing it to me? Well, they were silent. And so now that they’re freaking out because it’s their supreme leader that looks like he’s going to have some serious issues. Well, you know, they’re supposed to be more concerned with America and with democracy than they are about their jobs and that they are about the party.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com