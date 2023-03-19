Mark Levin Goes Full Woe-is-Trump in Forlorn Rant Denouncing Potential Arrest: ‘What Exactly Has He Done to Deserve This?’

Conservative radio personality and Fox News host Mark Levin lamented the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Levin joined Fox & Friends Sunday to discuss the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and their possible indictment of Trump for allegedly falsifying his business records to possibly hide an election law violation. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, supposedly at Trump’s direction, in order to keep her from speaking about her affair with the ex-president.

Levin didn’t waste any time, calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “Soros prosecutor” and complaining “their whole goal is to destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it. That’s the mission of the Democrat party.”

How many times have they gone after this man? What exactly has he done to deserve this? Why are they studying his life like they are studying an archaeological site? Why are they looking for novel legal theories to go after the man? Why are they trying to turn a law upside down where they have to jump through the hoops in Manhattan? The statute of limitations two years for a misdemeanor, five years for a felony. They have been examining it for six years. The Southern District of New York, the U.S. Attorney’s office looked at it and said there’s no federal crime here, and there isn’t.

Levin then rejected the notion that the Daniels payment represented a violation of campaign finance law. He established this argument by declaring “it’s not hush money, these are non-disclosure agreements,” and as for the accusation itself, “so what?”

Companies, individuals, divorce parties enter into non-disclosure agreements, 10,000 a day, probably, all across this country. How much do you want to bet the Manhattan DA’s office has entered into non-disclosure agreements? How much do you want to bet the Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys have entered into non-disclosure agreements? How much you want to bet these news operations covering it, like MSNBC, NBC, and the rest, have entered into non-disclosure agreements? Now we call it hush money? There’s nothing illegal with non-disclosure agreements. The reason you have a non-disclosure agreement, whether it’s severance or something, is you’re telling people keep you big mouth shut. In exchange for that, we’ll take care of you. That’s not a crime. It is what it is. It’s a contract. That’s number one. Number two, what is this DA doing? So he has a non-disclosure agreement, does the Trump organization or this entity set up by Michael Cohen. So what? Why do they keep looking at it? Well, because it was paid for by a third entity that used corporate money. So what? Who cares? [Trump] didn’t pay for it out of his campaign, so there’s no question of the misused campaign dollars.

Levin continued by arguing the possible indictment goes well beyond the established extent of the law, and “what would you expect from a radical left wing legal bomb-thrower who’s inserted into this position by George Soros?” His tangent went on for over another 10 minutes, though Levin largely digressed from the hush money case in order to defend Trump over the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal and his culpability for January 6th.

