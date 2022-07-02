Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, told CNN’s Jim Acosta that former President Donald Trump should be jailed based on evidence uncovered in the January 6th committee hearings.

Fanone was nearly killed during the Capitol riot on January 6th, as rioters pulled him to the ground, beat him with pipes, and tased him. The former officer suffered a mild heart attack and a concussion as a result, among other injuries.

Fanone has been a vocal critic of those seeking to undermine the dangerous riot, delivering an emotional testimony before the House select committee, investigating the events of that day.

On Saturday, when asked by Acosta whether the select committee is moving towards accountability for Trump, Fanone said “I think that’s completely up to Merrick Garland.”

“I’ll be honest, I don’t have the highest of hopes,” stated the former officer.

Fanone has been pessimistic about the House Select Committee since the get-go, telling Acosta just last month that he believes Trump may end up getting “off the hook.”

The former officer continued that “they felt that they could avoid a trial, which could be, you know, very ugly for this country,” but argued that “It’s not enough for me, and I don’t think it’s enough for most Americans.”

“If you want to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice, we need to return to the rule of law,” said Fanone, adding “my understanding of that is that no one in America is above the law.”

Fanone argued that “we’ve seen ample the probable cause, he should be arrested,” referring to Trump.

“The case should be put before a grand jury, and if they indict him, he should be tried,” pressed the former officer.

Fanone then was asked about the recent bombshell hearings, in which witness Cassidy Hutchinson testified in front of the select committee.

“The most significant parts of her testimony to me, refers to the president suggesting or asking that the magnetometers be removed,” said Fanone, “when he knew that they were armed.”

The former officer continued, “I think that speaks to his mindset that day,” arguing that Trump knew ahead of time that violence could ensue that day.

“He assembled this militia from all across the United States and brought them there to attack the Capitol,” said Fanone.

Watch above via CNN

