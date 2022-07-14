Monica Crowley Says AOC Complaining About Catcalls Shows She ‘Could Not Survive 5 Minutes of What Donald Trump’ Goes Through

Monica Crowley said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to being sexually harassed on the Capitol steps shows she’s not as tough as former President Donald Trump.

The New York Democrat was heckled as she ascended the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. A right-wing troll filmed himself calling Ocasio-Cortez “my favorite big-booty Latina” who “wants to kill babies.”

The congresswoman posted about the incident on social media.

Appearing on Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, Crowley referred to the sexual harassment as “verbal mentions” and said, “She took that as an affront.”

Crowley then pivoted to “make a bigger point” that, although the heckler shouldn’t have done what he did, Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction shows she’s not as tough as Trump.

This whole episode is perfectly emblematic of the left. The left is incredibly vicious when attacking anybody that disagrees with them or stands in their way in any way. But when they are confronted with any kind of, even mild affront like this, they immediately retreat into victimhood, right? So, I’m not saying this guy should’ve been doing this. He should not have been doing this. But she immediately takes to social media and she begins whining about the fact that he was cat-calling her and the Capitol Police didn’t do their job and so on. It is a cult of victimhood that the left just languishes in and luxuriates in. And you know, I’ve gotta say, if she was offended by this particular incident, Jesse, she and the left could not survive five minutes of what Donald Trump or Clarence Thomas, or anybody on the right goes through all day, every day for years.

Ocasio-Cortez has said she receives many death threats. Last year the Department of Justice charged a Texas man who allegedly stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatened to kill her on social media. Also last year, Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted an anime clip depicting him stabbing her. Earlier this year, a Florida man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill her and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

