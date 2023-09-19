‘More Important Things We Should Be Talking About’ Than ‘If I Dress Like a Slob,’ Fetterman Tells MSNBC

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told MSNBC on Monday that there were “more important things we should be talking about” than “if I dress like a slob” after he came under fire from Republicans for wearing shorts and a hoodie in the Senate.

Fetterman made headlines after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-CA) retired the Senate dress code in what Republicans called a concession for Fetterman, who often turns up in the Senate wearing casual shorts and a hoodie.

On Monday, during an interview with Fetterman on his show All In, MSNBC host Chris Hayes said, “Let me start with the most important matter facing our country at this dire moment, which is the matter of the Senate dress code, which has recently been changed.”

Fettman responded, “Of course, I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard that some people are upset about that, and the right have been like losing their mind. You know, they’re just like, ‘Oh my god, you know, dogs and cats are living together,’ and you know, like I said, aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?”

Asked for his thoughts on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) Twitter post, which protested the “disgraceful” decision to remove the Senate dress code in an effort “to appease Fetterman,” Fetterman referenced his viral “ding-a-ling” Twitter post:

Well, you know, her platform, really— she runs on more and more ding-a-ling, you know, pics, you know in the meetings over in the Congress. So, again, I’m not really sure why she cares how I dress, but you know, she really takes it a different way.

Later in the interview, Fetterman joked about Trump, “I dress the way he campaigns.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

