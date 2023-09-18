Fetterman Rips MTG For Showing Off Hunter Biden’s ‘Ding-a-Ling’ Amid Spat on Senate Dress Code

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for showing off Hunter Biden’s “ding-a-ling pics” during an argument over “standards” in Congress on Monday.

After it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had decided to change the Senate dress code, allowing Fetterman to wear his trademark casual shorts and hoodie on the Senate Floor, Greene lashed out at the drop in standards in a post on Twitter.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” wrote the congresswoman. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

In his own post, Fetterman replied, “Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.”

Fetterman appeared to be referring to the July IRS whistleblower hearing, when Greene held up censored photographs of Biden’s penis and of the president’s son engaging in sexual activity.

The incident was carried live on Fox News and Greene received complaints from both Biden’s attorney and House Democrats, who demanded that she be reprimanded for the incident.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) protested Greene’s “completely gratuitous and irrelevant display of pornographic images” and accused the congresswoman of displaying them “for purely voyeuristic, sensationalistic, and sadistic purposes” like a “1970s-era dime store peep show.”

