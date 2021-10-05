MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Goes All In on Fox News’ Vaccine Coverage: ‘One of the Most Destructive Disinformation Campaigns I’ve Ever Seen’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes lived up to the name of his show All In when he destroyed Fox News Tuesday night for the network’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage.

Hayes called out media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and slammed one of Fox News’ most notable hosts, Tucker Carlson, for dispersing misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccination effort.

Just prior to going in on Fox, Hayes called out Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) for his comments on Carlson’s program Monday evening, saying that Johnson has “carved out a niche for himself as the most vaccine-resistant U.S. senator.”

“So congrats on that,” Hayes quipped.

Hayes then moved on to, “vaccine public enemy number one Tucker Carlson,” and claimed he does not care whether or not his guests are speaking the truth in regards to the pandemic.

“Do not underestimate how many lies are being pumped into people watching these shows,” he continued, warning his viewers of the rampant spread of misinformation.

Hayes then referenced a Media Matters study that determined “Fox News pushed a claim undermining vaccines during 99% of the days in the past six months.”

“What makes all this so deeply cynical, aggressively cynical,” Hayes noted, “is that while Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News is the source of so much of this, they have been running one of the most destructive disinformation campaigns I’ve ever seen.”

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Fox News, Hayes additionally noted that Murdoch was vaccinated very early on and had been encouraging others to get the jab as well.

“Not only that, Fox News also has a vaccine mandate stronger than the one proposed by President Joe Biden,” said Hayes.

Fox News recently sent out a memo to employees saying that employees are required to upload their vaccination status into their system, and anyone who’s unvaccinated or has not uploaded their status has to undergo daily testing. The memo said that 90 percent of Fox employees are fully vaccinated.

Hayes displayed “an amazing look behind the curtain,” as recently aired footage was shown of a newly renovated Fox News bureau, in which all the employees were pictured wearing masks.

“So inside Fox News everyone takes this seriously,” continued Hayes. “They’re in on the joke, I guess?” he said in disbelief.

Hayes dug even further into the network, saying, “When they go on air, they undermine that exact message,” specifically targeting Carlson by saying in a condescending tone, “Tucker, buddy, I’ve got news for you. The call is coming from inside the house.”

“And I’ve got to ask, why don’t you have the courage of your convictions?” asked Hayes.

“You could go on air and you can say hey, my bosses are doing this and I don’t agree with it,” he continued, “But that would require the tiniest little sliver of moral integrity.”

To conclude his criticism of Fox News, Hayes noted “I am sure there would be lots of YouTubers who would be happy to host you for your exit interview if you found the courage” to leave the network.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com