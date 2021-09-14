More than 90 percent of full-time employees at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, are now vaccinated.

That’s according to a memo from Kevin Lord, the HR chief at Fox Corp., which was obtained by Mediaite. Lord wrote in the memo that the company vaccination rate was obtained when staffers uploaded their vaccination status to an internal system.

The Fox Corp. vaccine pass system allows for vaccinated employees to work freely, for the most part, while unvaccinated employees have to comply with certain additional guidelines, like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Lord added that unvaccinated employees will soon be subjected to daily Covid-19 testing.

Read the full memo, which was first reported by CNN’s Oliver Darcy, here:

Following our request for employees to upload their vaccination status in our secure system, we are pleased to share that more than 90% of our full-time employees reported that they are fully vaccinated. This is important information for our company to know as we continue to implement our phased return to office timing and procedures. Soon we will introduce another important health and safety measure for access to our facilities – daily COVID testing for the small group of employees who are not vaccinated or have not provided their vaccination status. Additional details about this protocol will be shared with the relevant employees in the near future. We appreciate your continued cooperation as we work together in the best interests of our shared well-being. Thank you for being a valued FOX team member as an exciting fall season across our business is already underway.

The vaccination policy of Fox Corp. has been the subject of scrutiny, given the criticism of vaccine mandates often voiced on Fox News. Prime time host Tucker Carlson, who has spread misinformation about vaccines and frequently hosted Covid deniers like Alex Berenson, referred to policies like the one implemented at Fox News as “medical Jim Crow.”

Carlson, it should be noted, does not film his show from Fox News headquarters, where the vaccine requirements are enforced.

