Monday on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Rick Wilson repeated the false claim that Fox News would not be covering Wednesday’s big Robert Mueller hearings. Nicolle Wallace ended her show today with a clarification to viewers that the rival network will be.

Mediaite reported earlier today that after Wilson’s comment, Fox News contacted MSNBC and requested an on-air correction after Wilson’s comment. A Fox News source told Mediaite that MSNBC refused.

This afternoon, Wallace brought up Wilson’s comment, noting his Twitter correction, and saying, “We want to make sure that all of our viewers know that he corrected that statement.”

“Fox News called us,” she continued. “They asked us to let you know that they’re carrying the hearings.”

Wallace briefly plugged MSNBC’s own coverage before adding of Fox’s plans: “I think that maybe that means the president’ll see it!”

