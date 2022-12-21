Mike Lindell Says He’s Going to Challenge Ron DeSantis’ 2022 Victory: ‘I Don’t Believe It’

MyPillow CEO and MAGA star Mike Lindell said this week that he doesn’t “believe” that Miami-Dade County in Florida turned red for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 midterms, and he’s going to “focus” on “finding out” what really happened.

Lindell is the pied piper of election denial, crisscrossing the country arguing that 2020 and now 2022 were infested with widespread fraud and that the “machines” are taking over. He’s set up an entire streaming presence he calls Lindell TV, which features multiple hosts, 24-hour programming, and a cavalcade of conspiracy theorizing guests.

And that denial network is setting its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lindell announced this week.

As he began to tell his anchor the big news, he was interrupted by his lawyer, he said, advising him on what he can and cannot say. Election machine manufacturer Smartmatic has sued the Dickens out of networks, hosts, and especially Lindell since 2020.

The MyPillow owner had to step away a moment and then come back to finish explaining that he intends to go after the wildly popular DeSantis, who frequently wallops Donald Trump in 2024 primary polling despite not having declared his intent to run for president.

“What we’re doing now is I am going after Dade County in the 2022 election. And everyone says, now why would you go after Dade County? Was that, do you know why?” Lindell said to Brannon Howse.

“Well, this is where Ron DeSantis won Dade County. That’s a Republican won Dade County,” he continued. “For me, I look at deviations, everybody. That’s a deviation.”

“Because that was historical, normally Republicans don’t win that county,” Howse interjected.

“I don’t believe it,” said Lindell.

He declared he would show everybody that he’s looking into a Republican, “just like we always tell you about Democrats where they stole their elections.” That was the second clear implication that DeSantis “stole” his victory.

“I’m going to find out in Dade County what happened there,” he said.

The moment of departure, return, and right-on-right violence was first flagged on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, and went crazy viral Wednesday.

“Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he is going to Florida to audit Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) historic re-election victory because there is no way DeSantis did as amazing as he did,” was Daily Wire writer Ryan Saavedra‘s succinct summary.

Perhaps the best advice was offered in a tweet that referenced the Babylon Bee.

Can someone please tell Mike Lindell that The Babylon Bee is satire? pic.twitter.com/Y8cGE2tIje — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 21, 2022

Something to think about. Also something to think about: whether any groups on the left side of the aisle agree with Lindell, and whether they’d still say so now that he has turned his sights on a Republican.

Watch the clip above, via Twitter and Lindell TV.

