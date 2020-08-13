The co-owner of Atilis Gym in New Jersey, which had its license revoked after defying a coronavirus pandemic order to stay closed, claimed on Fox News Thursday that the government is intentionally keeping gyms closed so it can stop people from building their immune systems and “mandate a peak and a spike in Covid cases in the Fall.”

After being asked by Brian Kilmeade what the logic for health clubs is, Atilis Gym co-owner Frank Trumbetti replied, “I have no idea what stats they’re looking at but I sincerely think that they actually are looking to make sure that they can mandate a peak and a spike in Covid cases in the Fall so they can shut everything down again.”

“That is my honest belief, that if they open up gyms they know that everybody’s going to go to them, they’re going to get healthy, they’re going to feel better, they’re going to build their immune system, and they’re going to have less of a spike in the Fall, and I truly believe that that’s what this is all about, because they don’t have any data and science to back anything up,” he continued.

Trumbetti claimed, “We have, as of midnight last night, we have 19,389 people that have come through our facility and we have zero people who have come back — and we’re doing contact tracing and everything — and nobody’s come back with Covid.”

Kilmeade concluded, “They can put out monitors to monitor restaurants and bars and make sure you’re not having a good time, they revoke licenses for people who are violating, but they can’t do it to gyms? You would welcome the monitoring because you’re living up to everything that they require. This is inexcusable. Two gym franchises have declared bankruptcy, 24 Hour Fitness and Gold’s, and now small businesses are going to go belly up and they don’t care.”

