Newsmax Host Swats Down Actor Kevin Sorbo Parroting Big Lie: ‘We Don’t Have Any Proof of That’

A Newsmax host swatted down actor Kevin Sorbo parroting the false notion there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Wednesday’s Prime News played a soundbite of The View host Joy Behar earlier in the day mocking Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy announcement on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and calling him a “kind of like a defeated Mussolini sort of guy.”

Fill-in anchor Lidia Curanaj asked Sorbo for his reaction.

“I was there last night. I was at Mar-a-Lago, I was fourth-row center and I tell you what? That was the most presidential speech he’s given. I mean, seriously. I thought that this was awesome. I’m not surprised he’s coming back. I am a voter denial. There was definitely fraud in this election, as there was two years ago. So –,” said Sorbo.”

“Well, we don’t have any proof of that,” interjected Curanaj. “And we’re going to look forward. We’re going to look forward and focus on the policies and the positivity of America.”

Newsmax has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion due to allegedly spreading disinformation about its voting machines.

On Tuesday night, Trump said, “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

“We will be attacked. We will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been … but we will not be intimidated. We will persevere … and we in the end, will win. Our country will win. We will win,” he added.

Watch above via Newsmax.

