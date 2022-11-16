The in-studio audience of ABC’s The View jeered on Wednesday at the mention of former President Donald Trump announcing his run for president in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Trump on Tuesday night.

“We will be attacked. We will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been … but we will not be intimidated. We will persevere … and we in the end, will win. Our country will win. We will win,” he added.

After playing those soundbites, the in-studio audience booed.

Co-host Joy Behar mocked Trump’s dull delivery.

“He looked like he was about to fall asleep, didn’t he? He was, like, we will win. We will win. Good thing My Pillow guy was there to help with his head,” she said, referring to My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell.

“He’s channeling low energy Jeb,” said co-host Ana Navarro, referring to former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL), who ran against Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primary.

During Trump’s announcement, Bush’s son, Jeb Bush Jr., mocked Trump.

“WOW! What a low energy speech by the Donald. Time for new leaders!” he tweeted.

WOW! What a low energy speech by the Donald. Time for new leaders! #WEAK #SleepyDonnie — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) November 16, 2022

“Yes. And he’s kind of like a defeated Mussolini sort of guy, right?” said Behar.

