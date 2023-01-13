‘No Idea What He’s Talking About’: Fauci Responds to Elon Musk Teasing the ‘Fauci Files’ and Calling for His Prosecution

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to Elon Musk hinting at the “Fauci files” and his demand that he be prosecuted for offenses the Twitter CEO did not specify.

In December, Musk tweeted a well-worn joke in conservative circles that begins, “My pronouns are,” which is then often followed by a non sequitur. Last summer, for example, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told a gathering of conservatives, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is kiss my ass.”

The joke is intended to mock those who state their pronouns when identifying themselves.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk tweeted. The billionaire also teased the release of something called the “Fauci files” to be released the first week of January. However, that has so far not come to fruition.

Fauci, who has become a bugbear of conservatives over his advocacy of Covid-19-related restrictions at the height of the pandemic, appeared on Friday’s edition of Your World on Fox News where host Neil Cavuto asked for his reaction.

“I’m just wondering what you made of the world’s richest man, or second richest now, going after you,” said the host.

“I have no idea what he’s talking about, Neil,” Fauci answered. “I wish I did. I’m clueless about what he’s referring to. He’s talking about the Fauci files, were supposed to come out last week. Now at the end of this week. I just don’t understand what he’s doing. And I don’t think I should be addressing it because it’s a bit puzzling to me.”

“What he’s saying is to prosecute Fauci,” Cavuto said, “that, you were a little too cozy, working in cahoots with Twitter, the government, to provide a general response to all of this. But he’s never released details of that. I don’t know if it’s forthcoming. But it is very similar to the kind of things Rand Paul has said about you in the United States Senate, some of these House Republican members have said you made a bad situation worse.”

The host noted that any upcoming congressional hearings about Covid-19’s origins and the response “could drag on a long time.”

“Yeah, it could,” Fauci responded. “Like I said, Neil, and I’ll repeat it again, I have a great deal of respect for the process of oversight. I have absolutely nothing to hide at all. I’ll be able to defend everything I’ve done. So, a lot of people are spouting out a lot about things on me and Twitter. I don’t have a Twitter account. I’ve never had a Twitter account. I don’t intend on having a Twitter account. And I’ve had nothing to do with Twitter. So, I don’t know what they’re talking about when they say that, Neil. I just don’t. I’m puzzled.”

Watch above via Fox News.

