On Patrol: Live, the successor to hit show LivePD which launched on Reelz channel last month, has placed first in all of cable in the key 25-54 age demographic for its first four episodes.

The July 22 series premiere of On Patrol — which is hosted by Dan Abrams, the founder of Mediaite — averaged 397,000 in the 25-54 age group, making it the most watched show on cable in the demo, beating cable news ratings juggernauts like The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Ditto the following night, when the show drew 403,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic.

In total viewers on July 22, the show drew 865,000, trailing behind The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight, which drew 3.1 million viewers and 2.72 million viewers, respectively.

The impressive debut came despite technical difficulties that delayed the show significantly on both Friday and Saturday night.

Last Friday’s episode of On Patrol: Live also led all of cable in the 25-54 age group with 414,000 viewers, besting The Five, which placed second with 366,000 viewers in the demo, and the Shark Week shows on Discovery. On Saturday night, the show drew 367,000 demo viewers, again placing first in all of cable.

While On Patrol grew its audience in total viewers to 1.05 million Friday and 943,000 viewers Saturday, it still trailed Fox News programs like The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The live police action show is executive produced and hosted by Abrams, and co-hosted by Curt Williams and Sean “Sticks” Larkin. It airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight and follows police officers from departments nationwide.

Reelz — a relatively unknown network available in far fewer homes than A&E, which previously aired LivePD — became a top-25 cable network for the first time ever thanks to the new show, the network said in a statement.

“On Patrol: Live provides an authentic, live look at policing in communities all across America,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard in a statement. “We are as thrilled with the audience’s embrace of our new series as we are proud to bring this experience into their homes.”

