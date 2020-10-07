President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, blew up an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday by going on an out-of-control rant against the anchors and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The interview began with the former New York City saying he has tested negative for the coronavirus, which swept through the White House recently as it infected the president and numerous people close to him. Giuliani also he mentioned he is taking hydroxychloroquine (an unproven preventative for Covid-19) as he hit back on speculation about his condition after a Fox News interview that entailed lots of coughing.

Midway through the interview, Giuliani went on the offensive by claiming Biden is mentally “impaired,” which earned a rebuke and a demand for proof from Tom Keene.

“Oh, come on!” Keene exclaimed as Giuliani continued to claim Biden fits the profile for people with dementia.

Lisa Abramowicz jumped in and tried to get the conversation back on track, but Giuliani kept going off by claiming “you are depriving the American people of a fair chance to hear the truth! It’s disgraceful!” This went on with Giuliani claiming he was being cut off, railing against Jonathan Ferro’s attempts to regain control, and demanding that they talk about Hunter Biden’s questionable dealings with Burisma.

“We’ve agreed to do an interview, not a monologue,” Ferro said. “Do you want to let me ask some questions.”

“No, I agreed to come on so I could tell the truth,” Giuliani answered. “I didn’t come on to be a slave to your questions if you’re not going to be fair.”

The rest of the conversation went on with more combativeness from Giuliani, him accusing the media of covering for Biden, and him calling the hosts “phony” pawns for the Democrats as they ended the interview.

Watch above, via Bloomberg.

