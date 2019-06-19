Pastor Tells Rally Crowd ‘Demonic Networks’ Are Working Against Trump, He Will Overcome ‘Every Strategy From Hell’

Trump spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White delivered something resembling a political exorcism at President Donald Trump‘s campaign kickoff rally, railing against “every demonic network” aligned against Trump, and declaring that he will “overcome every strategy from Hell.”

Hours before Trump took the stage in Orlando, Florida Tuesday night for his official campaign kickoff rally (and 60th rally of his presidency), White told the crowd to “Just grab that sweaty hand that you’ve been holding” and join her in prayer.

White thanked God for Trump, and asked that his “favor causes his horn, his power, to be exalted,” then cited a scripture that posed Trump as God’s “anointed,” asking “Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain, the kings of the Earth rise up and the rulers band together against the Lord and against his anointed, saying ‘Let us break their chains and throw out their shackles.’ The one enthroned in heaven laughs. The Lord scoffs at them.”

White stopped short of quoting the next verses, which quote God as saying “I have installed my king on Zion, my holy mountain.”

“Father, you have raised President Trump up for such a time as this,” White continued, and asked God to “reveal the secret and the deep things to President Trump.”

White then demanded that “every evil veil of deception of the enemy be removed from people’s eyes,” and that “every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus.”

“I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell, and every strategy of the enemy, every strategy, and he will fulfill his calling and his destiny,” White declared, and asked God to “Destroy and divide their tongues,” to “give President Trump strength to bring forth his destiny,” and to “Let the secret counsel of wickedness be turned to foolishness right now.”

White concluded by deploying the hand of God, saying “I deploy the hand of God to work for him in the name of Jesus, I secure his calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family, and we secure victory in the name which is above every name, the name that has never failed for this nation, and for my life, the name of Jesus Christ, and everybody said Amen.”

Watch the prayer above, via RSBN.

