Pelosi’s Daughter Who Directed Doc On Mother Says She’s Not Political: ‘I’m Not a Card-Carrying Member of the Democratic Party’

Alexandra Pelosi claimed in an interview promoting a documentary about her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), that she is not a “card-carrying member of the Democratic Party.”

While on CBS Mornings about Pelosi in the House, which will air on HBO on Tuesday, Alexandra Pelosi spoke about up about backlash against her mother, including the recent attack on her father Paul Pelosi.

While discussing the toxic nature of modern politics, Pelosi made sure to declare she is not a political person and has no interest in how anyone votes.

“I am not a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party … I’m not a political person. I really don’t care who you vote for,” she said.

Pelosi attributed the attack on her father to the “toxic political landscape that we’re living in now.”

“It’s so hard to make peace with the fact that just because you sign up to go run for office, someone’s going to break into your house and attack your husband,” she said.

The filmmaker later claimed her last name had been turned into a “curse word” due to an entire “political industrial complex” and decades of misogyny against her mother.

“These threats have been there for a long time because there’s a whole political industrial complex that went and turned my last name into a curse word,” she said. “They’ve been – the amount of misogyny that’s gone into this over the decades, that’s really something that’s hard to make peace with because — my mother’s always taught us public service is a noble calling.”

Pelosi’s documentary highlights her mother’s career and includes footage of her from the January 6 Capitol riot. The filmmaker said she would not recommend anyone run for political office today due to potential risks, declaring she “would not wish this on my worst enemy.”

Watch above via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com