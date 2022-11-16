Pence Rips Trump’s Post-Election Legal Team: ‘Should Have Never Been Let Through the Gate’

Former Vice President Mike Pence described Donald Trump’s chaotic demeanor and refusal to accept he had lost the 2020 election during a CNN town hall event Wednesday.

He also ripped a kooky team of attorneys and one man known for selling pillows who had Trump’s ear as he challenged the 2020 election results.

Pence joined Jake Tapper in front of a live audience and the two spoke at length about the former VP’s relationship with the country’s 45th president.

Tapper asked Pence in particular about his feelings on the Capitol riot in which the then-vice president was targeted by a violent mob that sought to hang him.

“When I saw the images of people smashing into, ransacking offices, and creating the mayhem that ultimately cost lives, I was filled with a simmering indignation,” Pence said. “I had served in the Congress for 12 years.”

Pence said there were “irregularities” in the voting counts in some key battleground states, but nothing significant enough to affect the outcome of the election:

I don’t believe fraud changed the outcome of the election. But the president and the campaign had every right to have those examined in court, but I told the president that once those legal challenges played out, he should simply accept the outcome of the election and move on. But he was hearing different voices, and frankly, there were some legal experts that were allowed on the White House grounds that should have never been let through the gate.

The comment was an apparent reference to people such as Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell (who is not an attorney but, like Powell and Giuliani, scored a post-election White House meeting), and others who told the country after the election Trump was the victim of a widespread and bizarre plot to deny him a second term.

Pence also addressed a Jan. 6 tweet from Trump wherein he was accused by his then-boss of lacking the “courage” to help with a scheme to overturn the election results.

“I didn’t have time for it,” Pence said. “The president had decided in that moment to be a part of the problem. I had decided and was determined to be part of the solution.”

Watch above, via CNN.

