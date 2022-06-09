Damning Footage Shows Trump Tweet Inciting Mob in Real Time to Chant ‘Hang Mike Pence!’

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol showed Thursday how a tweet by then-President Donald Trump incited a mob that was calling for the execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

The video was shown during the committee’s primetime hearing, which featured opening statements by Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), the chairman and ranking member, respectively. It also included video footage of testimonies before the committee and from the Jan. 6 attack.

“Surveillance footage shows Pence was removed from the Senate at 2:14 p.m,” reported Newsweek. “Ten minutes later, a tweet from Trump’s now-banned account appeared to suggest—falsely—that Pence could have overturned the election result in his role as presiding officer of the Senate.”

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth,” tweeted Trump.

The committee showed video of a man using a megaphone quoting the tweet. It then shows another man using a megaphone and chanting, “Bring out Pence!”

The video then shows a crowd of mobsters chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and a picture of a gallows.

During her opening statement, Cheney revealed that Trump was sympathetic to the chants to hang Pence.

“You will hear testimony that ‘the president did not really want to put anything out’ calling off the riot or asking his supporters to leave,” she said. “You will hear the President Trump was yelling and ‘really angry’ at advisors who told him he needed to be doing something more.”

Watch above, via PBS NewsHour.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com