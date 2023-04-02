Pete Hegseth Mocks Trump Foes Who Say ‘No One is Above the Law’ in Scalding Critique: They Say it ‘Over and Over Again’

Pete Hegseth took the lead on Fox & Friends as the hosts denounced former President Donald Trump’s indictment for his falsification of business records.

Fox News politics reporter Brooke Singman joined Fox & Friends to discuss the 34 counts Trump reportedly faces in connection with hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. After talking about the process by which Trump will be arraigned in Manhattan, Rachel Campos-Duffy condemned the indictment by referring to an interview she held last hour with three immigrants who came to America from autocratic countries.

“These are the things that we saw happening in our communist countries, or even at the start of things, and how much worse things will get,” Campos-Duffy said.

Hegseth then sounded off, in a scalding commentary.

“There’s the discussion, and then there’s the dismissal, and then the line, over and over again, ‘no one is above the law,'” Hegseth scoffed. “That’s the way they talk about it endlessly. The reality is when you talk the details like Brooke did — a former president who is targeted from Minute One is now submitting himself to a local district attorney to get fingerprinted in a mugshot, to be arraigned over charges that were manufactured and dismissed by everybody else — and yet, the rest of the media doesn’t want to talk about how this is political when it’s just obvious to anyone watching. This is all about politics!”

Campos-Duffy added that the “scariest” part to her is virtually no Democrats are speaking against the indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com