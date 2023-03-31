‘We Expect a Mug Shot’: Hannity and Trump’s Lawyer Discuss What Will Happen at Arraignment

On Fox News Friday night, Sean Hannity told viewers, “We expect a mug shot” to come out of Donald Trump‘s arraignment on Tuesday, but lawyer Joe Tacopina said they’re still working out logistics on other facets of the surrender because there are still so many unknowns.

HANNITY: On Tuesday the president will be arraigned. We expect a mug shot. We expect the president will have his fingerprints. We expect what? Is he going to be perp walked? Is he going to be in handcuffs? Are they going to try and say he can’t have bail?

TACOPINA: I don’t think anything dramatic like that is going to happen. Even if they tried to that would further solidify the notion he is being so selectively targeted and treated differently than anyone in the world. You can go smack a police officer in Times Square right now, knock him out, you’ll be out on bail. You’ll get bail, no problem. Are they going to ask bail on a misdemeanor case?

HANNITY: Yeah, but they don’t have the last name Trump, Joe.

TACOPINA: Of course not. Here’s the thing. We don’t really know what’s going to happen Tuesday because logistically this has never happened. We have the secret service involved in an arrangement. When have you seen that before? Never.

HANNITY: You have not worked out all those details yet as of this point?

TACOPINA: They’re not worked out yet. We have some ideas but no, nothing is worked out yet.