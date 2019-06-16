Pompeo Gets Hostile With Fox’s Chris Wallace for Pressing Him on Trump’s Foreign Dirt Comments: ‘Ridiculous’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got hostile with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace for the crime of asking about President Donald Trump’s comments about accepting foreign dirt on opponents, calling the questions “ridiculous” and aggressively shutting down Wallace’s follow-up.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Pompeo a pretty simple question about Trump’s comments, in which Trump expressed a willingness to accept foreign help in an election, and a reluctance to report such activities to the FBI.

After playing some of the comments in question, Wallace asked Pompeo “Is accepting oppo research from a foreign government right or wrong?”

Pompeo immediately attacked Wallace, saying “Chris, you know you asked me not to call any of your questions today ridiculous, you came really close right there.”

“President Trump has been very clear, he clarified his remarks later, he made it very clear, even in his first comments, he said I’d do both,” Pompeo claimed. “He said he’d call the FBI.”

“He said maybe I’d you both,” Wallace interrupted. “He said maybe I do both.”

Through gritted teeth, Pompeo said “President Trump has been very clear that he will always make sure that he gets it right for the American people, and I’m confident he’ll do that here as well.”

“Well, at the risk of getting your ire, the president told Fox and Friends on Friday, and I agree, he kind of walked it back on Friday…” Wallace began, but Pompeo cut him off.

“No, he didn’t walk it back, Chris,” Pompeo insisted, to which Wallace shot back “Yes he did, because he said ‘maybe’ on Thursday, and then Friday on Fox and Friends he said he’d listen first and then if the information was bad, that he would take it to the FBI or the attorney general.”

“But he also made it clear to George Stephanopoulos that he did not see this as foreign interference,” Wallace said, then played a clip of Trump saying this would not be foreign interference.

“He says it’s not interference, it’s information,” Wallace said. “The country, and I don’t have to tell you, has a long history dating back to George Washington in saying that foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable.”

“Chris, President Trump believes that too,” Pompeo intoned through teeth gritted hard enough to make diamonds, and added “I have nothing further to add. I came on to talk about foreign policy, and I think the third time you’ve asked me about a Washington piece of…silliness that, chased down a story that is inconsistent with what I have seen President Trump do every single day.”

“I will leave it there,” Wallace said, adding “I think I only asked you twice, but that’s all right Mr. Secretary.”

Wallace did ask Pompeo about the issue twice.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

