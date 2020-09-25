CNN’s Elle Reeve waded deep into the violent civil unrest that has unfolded in Portland, Oregon in an effort to better understand what is motivating both sides of what has become a deadly conflict. The stunning segment that aired Friday morning on CNN New Day provided remarkable insight into a still-ongoing conflict and featured interviews with participants on both sides of the fight.

Portland has become a flashpoint of conflict since it’s Federal Court Building has been effectively under attack by those protesting social justice following the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the nation over the summer.

The segment opens with interviews with protestors seeking justice and features an unnamed subject explaining that “we aren’t doing this because we hate America.” She continued “We all have one goal in mind and that is end police brutality. People are dying and if water bottles being thrown at the police stops that, I’ll do it every day.”

The Trump administration has made the civil unrest a focus of their “law and order” agenda, bringing in federal resources to quell the uprising, despite the fact that the local municipality has not requested that level of support. Reeve was on the ground when pro-Trump groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer arrived to confront protestors a conflict which ultimately led to two deaths.

Reeve first burst on the national scene when she was at Vice and reported on unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 that featured white supremacists protesting the potential removal of statues celebrating the confederacy and counter-protests that ensued, which also were deadly.

