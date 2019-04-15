President Macron Speaks on Notre Dame Fire: ‘We Will Rebuild’

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the tragic Notre Dame fire earlier tonight and pledged that “we will rebuild this cathedral.”

He thanked the many firefighters who fought the flames for hours and said, “In the last hours, thanks to their dedication and the dedication of all the instruments of state, the municipality of Paris, the personnel of Notre Dame, the worst has been avoided, even if the battle has not yet been completely won. The coming hours will be difficult ones, but thanks to their courage, the facade and the two bell towers have not collapsed.”

“Notre Dame of Paris is our history, our literature, our imagination,” Macron continued, “the place where our big historical moments, plagues, wars, liberation––it is at the very heart of our lives. It is from there that we count the distance to all the other, all other places. It is the milestone. It is Paris. It is painting. It is a cathedral which is a cathedral of all French citizens, and even those who have never come to visit. It is our common history. And it is burning. It is burning and I understand the sadness, this inner turmoil felt by so many of our citizens, and tonight, I would like to give a message of hope to everyone. Hope is the pride that we must have.”

He concluded with a promise that “we will rebuild this cathedral”:

“It is part of the fate, the destiny of France, and our common project over the coming years, and I am committed to it. As of tomorrow, a national subscription will be launched that will go beyond our borders. We will call on the greatest talent, and there are many who will come and contribute, and we will rebuild. We will rebuild at Notre Dame, because it is what the French expect of us. It’s what our history deserves, because it is in the deepest sense our destiny.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

