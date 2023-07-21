‘Profoundly Stupid’: Leland Vittert Goes Off On Ron DeSantis and Jessie Watters ‘Fighting the Woke Mob’

NewsNation host and former Fox News personality Leland Vittert went off on Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Fox News host Jesse Watters on Friday for “bro-ing out” over DeSantis’ “profoundly stupid” proposed lawsuit against Bud Light.

“It’s a pretty simple rule, actually. Play stupid games and you win stupid prizes,” declared Vittert on his show. “That is a political lesson, however, lost on Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis.”

Vittert continued, “His campaign right now is on life support, so he went on Fox News to reset things with some big ideas, starting with, wait for it, suing InBev. That’s the parent company of Bud Light. Governor DeSantis will take them to court over hiring a transgender influencer.”

After playing a clip of DeSantis telling Watters about his investigation, Vittert criticized DeSantis’ stunt, arguing that it hurt “the very people that DeSantis claims he is protecting” — InBev’s shareholders — and that a lawsuit against the company would be “incredibly hard to win.”

Vittert also ridiculed DeSantis for wanting “to sue over damages for a boycott that he personally called for”:

DeSantis’ concept is profoundly stupid. More importantly, the idea exposes DeSantis’ fatal flaw. He doesn’t know who he is. Is Ron DeSantis an anti-woke crusader, or is Ron DeSantis a conservative warrior? It appears he wants to be both at the same time. That doesn’t work. Ron DeSantis suing Bud Light over hiring a transgender influencer is exactly the same as the Biden administration making companies hire chief diversity officers and demanding diversity, equity and inclusion reports, or issuing government contracts based on equity scores. That’s wrong. But any fair assessment shows DeSantis is demanding the same type of political orthodoxy and government intervention that he claims to hate. The conservative values DeSantis purports to follow says you keep government out of people’s lives and businesses’ lives.

Pointing out that “Bud Light became one of the first major brands to sponsor gay pride marches” during the administration of Ronald Reagan, Vittert asked, “Can you possibly imagine Reagan suing Bud Light when they supported gay pride parades? Of course not. The concept is laughable. Being president is more than bro-ing out with a cable news host.”

After he argued “it is still unclear what Ron DeSantis stands for other than himself,” Vittert said:

It appears DeSantis and Jesse both drank the same Kool-Aid. They believe talk about fighting the woke mob wins elections, it somehow makes them feel tough. It doesn’t. The American people are smart. They want a president who stands for something, and people who play stupid games don’t stand for anything.

Bud Light became the target of a conservative boycott earlier this year after it partnered with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney. The boycott resulted in a massive hit to Bud Light’s sales and several Republican politicians, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), have called for an investigation into the company over its partnership with Mulvaney.

Watch above via NewsNation.

