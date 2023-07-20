DeSantis Floats Lawsuit Against ‘Woke’ Beer While Trump Continues Cleaning His Clock

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News on Thursday night where he continued his longtime crusade against “wokeness” despite the fact it does not seem to have helped him much in the polls.

Surveys have consistently shown the governor trailing former President Donald Trump by wide margins.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, DeSantis discussed the recent woes of the stock price of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which produces Bud Light. Earlier this year, conservative media outlets and politicians embarked on a weeks-long outrage campaign after Bud Light sent a personalized can to a transgender TikTok influencer and paid her to promote the beer.

The backlash prompted sales of Bud Light to drop and the stock price along with it. It has recovered somewhat, but is down about 12% since the freakout began.

On Thursday, DeSantis sent a letter to the manager of his state’s pension fund, which owns shares of InBev. He urged the manager to consider suing the company because, he said, it “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” by going woke.

The governor discussed the matter with Jesse Watters.

“We had over $50 million worth of InBev stock,” DeSantis said. “And Florida’s pension fund’s about $180 billion.”

That would mean the stock is 0.028% of the fund’s portfolio.

“So, it’s a pretty big endeavor,” he continued. “But it has absolutely hurt teachers, absolutely hurt other pensioners. And we talk about woke corporations and a lot of times we focus on – understandably – how they’re trying to change society, get involved in politics. And we fight back against that. We did that against Disney and others.”

DeSantis pledged, “We’re gonna be launching an inquiry against Bud Light and InBev. And it could be something that leads to a derivative lawsuit filed on behalf of the shareholders of the Florida pension fund because at the end of the day, there’s gotta be penalties when you put business aside to focus on your social agenda at the expense of hard-working people.”

“Are you looking at Disney too?” Watters asked, pointing to a recent change to a production of Snow White. “Disney’s firing six of the dwarves. They think being a dwarf isn’t inclusive enough, Governor.”

DeSantis responded by pointing to his past attacks on Disney after it opposed Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law that he signed into effect last year.

As he spoke, an aggregate of national polls on Thursday night showed the governor trailing Trump by 30 points.

The DeSantis campaign has taken fire from several conservatives over strategy.

“We gotta do an intervention,” conservative radio host Mark Simone said on Fox Business earlier this month.

In April, Fox host Larry Kudlow declared, “Governor DeSantis is close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession.”

Elsewhere, Kudlow explained that “this election is not gonna be about woke, and it’s not gonna be about your ambiguous Covid actions. It’s gonna be about pocketbook issues, kitchen table issues, raising real wages for blue-collar middle-class working folks.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com