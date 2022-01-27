Protect and Serve: South Dakota Cop Goes Viral for Delivering DoorDash Order After Arresting Driver

A South Dakota police officer has become a viral news sensation after taking it upon himself to complete a DoorDash food delivery when he had the original driver arrested.

Police officer Sam Buhr pulled over a driver in the Sioux Falls area earlier this week, and he wound up placing the driver under arrest for a traffic violation. The driver was taken into custody in the middle of a DoorDash delivery to local resident Anastasia Elsinger, and Buhr decided to finish the job and bring her Arby’s order to her house.

“I know I’m not who you were expecting,” Buhr said, “but your driver got arrested for some things he didn’t take care of, so I figured I’d complete the DoorDash for you.” Elsinger burst into laughter over the surprise and thanked Buhr before he headed back to his car.

The encounter was recorded on Elsinger’s Ring doorbell camera, so she uploaded the video to TikTok where it swiftly blew up online. The story blew up further after a report from the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, and police spokesman Sam Clemens joked about the incident in a press briefing.

“This isn’t normal by any stretch,” Clemens quipped, “but the little things like this, going above and beyond, helping people out, that’s the things that we do, probably more often than people realize…It’s those little things that officers do that can make a big difference.”

Watch above, via Keloland News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com