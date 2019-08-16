Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s family in the West Bank told Fox News that they support her decision not to visit the region, amidst a controversy over the Michigan Democrat’s planned trip to Israel.

Israel announced Thursday that Tlaib and another congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), were banned from the country over their support for BDS. This decision, which was made under pressure from President Donald Trump, upended a planned trip to the country by the lawmakers. Then, Israel said Tlaib could visit her family — including her 90-year-old grandmother — in the occupied West Bank. Tlaib rejected the offer, citing “oppressive conditions” on her visit.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst on Friday spoke to Tlaib’s family, including her grandmother, who defended her from criticism over the back and forth.

“They don’t want her to come,” said the congresswoman’s uncle Bassam Tlaib. “They prevent her because they know she is coming here to see in her own eyes with the delegation, the suffering of the Palestinian people and the violations of the occupation on the people’s lives here.”

