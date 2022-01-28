Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is blaming a “leftist ideology” for an alarming increase in targeted shootings of police officers nationwide this year.

Cities across the country have seen police officers shot and/or killed in brazen encounters, such as the one that left three Houston cops wounded on Thursday.

Just in the month of January, officers from Minnesota to New York have been shot or killed.

The NYPD lost two of its own this past week after they were ambushed.

Crenshaw joined America’s Newsroom Friday with hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to discuss the funeral of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who had been laid to rest earlier in the day.

After Perino noted that 23 officers nationwide had been shot by the 28th day of the year, Crenshaw blamed the uptick in attacks on cops to a political ideology, and offered muted praise of New York City Mayor Eric Adams:

It does look like New York is in for some better leadership, a major upgrade from de Blasio, that’s pretty obvious. We need some similar upgrades here in the Houston area. So as you reported, we had three officers shot this week. Officer Galloway was murdered by an illegal immigrant out here in this country illegally the week before that.

Crenshaw then rhetorically asked what is the “root cause” of the shootings.

“Well, it’s leftist ideology,” He explained. “So, leftist ideology fundamentally does two things it punishes success while accommodating bad behavior out of some false sense of compassion. And that manifests in lenient DAs, lenient judges, lenient prosecutors that are soft on crime and will let violent criminals out.”

The Texas Republican went on to blame much of the violence on bail reform laws:

The Houston Chronicle report, there’s well over 100 cases where a criminal, a violent criminal, was let out, maybe on some kind of low bail or just let out without bail and then went on to commit murder, not just another violent crime, but murder. Well over a hundred cases. Then this is happening all across the country. You’re seeing crime spike. And so the root cause is leftist ideology. We need to address that root cause and actually put people away in prison when they commit violent offenses.

Crenshaw concluded, “If the left really believed in compassion, that compassion would extend to the victims that keep getting killed, whether those victims are police officers or whether those victims are civilians.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com