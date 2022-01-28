The Top Six Craziest Moments From Stormy Daniels’ Testimony in Michael Avenatti’s Criminal Trial

Michael Avenatti spent this lovely Friday afternoon trying to prove the old adage that a lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client, as he conducted a truly bonkers cross-examination of Stormy Daniels. Daniels is the adult film star (legal name: Stephanie Clifford) who infamously had an affair with former President Donald Trump and then wrote a tell-all book with all the salacious details.

That book is at the center of Avenatti’s latest legal headache, as he is facing criminal charges for allegedly defrauding Daniels out of $300,000 from her $800,000 book advance fee. (This is a separate and distinct criminal snafu from Avenatti’s conviction for attempting to extort Nike.)

Having fired his defense counsel after a spat earlier in the proceedings, Avenatti is now representing himself and naturally, that includes questioning witnesses.

Daniels testified in court for the first time Thursday, spending most of the day answering questions from prosecutors. Avenatti got his first crack at his former client just a few minutes before court concluded for the day, and resumed his cross-examination on Friday.

Here are the six wildest, wackiest, and just plain weird moments from Avenatti’s cross-examination of Daniels:

Don’t drop the soap

Avenatti asked Daniels about comments she had reportedly made about his criminal troubles on a podcast. This led to a whole line of questioning about the meaning of “don’t drop the soap,” and Daniels admitting that yes, she had said that she hoped Avenatti dropped something “over and over and over.”

Yesterday, the government asked Daniels if she said she hoped Avenatti would be raped in prison. She acknowledged it. He asks her whether she remembers that. She says she does. Q: You know that millions of people follow your comments, do you not? A: (matter of factly) I do. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

Avenatti asks Daniels about the meaning of the phrase “drop the soap.” Q: To have anal sex in prison, right?

A: I don’t know. Avenatti asks whether Daniels said on a podcast that she hoped he dropped something “over and over and over.” She agrees she did. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

The “alleged” television show

Avenatti asked Daniels about her TV series “Spooky Babes,” which has yet to air, in an attempt to discredit her. His description of the program as an “alleged television show” drew an objection from prosecutors and Daniels was visibly annoyed at Avenatti’s questioning about the contents of the program, including her comments about the visions and other paranormal experiences that are a part of the show.

Q: There has never been a single episode that has actually aired on television, am I correct about that?

A: Correct. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

“I see dead people” (and possibly possessed dolls)

Daniels herself has acknowledged that talking about how “I see dead people” could negatively impact her various legal cases.

Q: How do you speak with the dead?

A: I don’t know. It just happens sometimes. Asked how, Daniels replies: “Cards. Meditation.” Q: And do the dead speak back to you? Do they communicate with you?

A: Yes. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

Avenatti pressed her on this topic, asking multiple questions about how she communicated with the dead, and also about a “paranormal doll” named Susan.

Avenatti pivots to the paranormal doll named Susan on “Spooky Babes.” Q: According to you, Susan walks.

A: I’ve never seen her walk. She adds that she’s seen the doll in a different spot and didn’t know how she got there. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

Avenatti asks of “Susan,” the paranormal doll. Q: You heard her call you ‘Mommy, mommy.’

A: I don’t know if it was her. We assumed. He asks her about tarot card readings. “Technically, oracle cards,” she corrects. Q: You believe that you’re a medium, correct?

A: Correct. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

Susan has her own Instagram page, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan (@spookybabesusan)

Avenatti asks a question he should’ve known better than to ask

Remember what we said about a lawyer who represents himself? Well, Avenatti got caught looking pretty foolish when he tried to fish a compliment about his legal work out of Daniels and she metaphorically slapped him upside the head with it.

“Didn’t you tell the New York Times that watching me work was like watching the Sistine Chapel painted?” asked Avenatti.

“That’s what you told me to say,” Daniels retorted.

Great line from cross exam by Michael Avenatti of his former client Stormy Daniels: “Avenatti: Didn’t you tell the New York Times that watching me work was like watching the Sistine Chapel painted? Stormy Daniels: That’s that you told me to say.” — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) January 28, 2022

Ouch.

“Did you learn who was fucking you over?”

The weirdness didn’t end when Avenatti concluded his cross-examination. Avenatti had asked her about a comment she had made that she thought “everyone” was “fucking [her] over,” and the prosecution followed up on that in a memorable sort of way.

The very first question on redirect: “That week, did you learn who was fucking you over?”

Avenatti objected to the question as “argumentative” and the prosecutor tried again with the far more anodyne, “That week, did you learn anything about your relationship with the defendant?”

AUSA starts off with Avenatti’s q-s about Daniels believing “everyone” was fucking her over. Q: That week, did you learn who was fucking you over? Avenatti: Objection. Argumentative.

Sustained. AUSA: That week, did you learn anything about your relationship with the defendant? — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

“You’re nuts. You need to get on medication.”

At the end of Daniels’ testimony, the judge unsealed multiple letters, including one from Avenatti that sought to subpoena Daniels’ medical and psychological records. The letter lists multiple quotes reportedly said by Daniels, including comments that she worried she was “going insane” and that people were telling her “the stress of all the political stuff is getting to you, girl. You’re nuts. You need to get on medication” — plus a number of others that made it into Avenatti’s cross-examination of her.

New— Right after Stormy Daniels’s testimony ended, Judge Furman unsealed a batch of letters from late last year. Avenatti wanted to subpoena her medical records for the purposes of cross-examination. The files are 41 pages long. Earlier: https://t.co/SZ0uvsPByg pic.twitter.com/xJqDdsWGsT — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

These are some of the quotations that Avenatti’s defense wanted to use against Stormy Daniels. Some of these were recognizable from Avenatti’s cross-examination. pic.twitter.com/QeYnAIEBVO — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 28, 2022

Next week promises to bring still more notable moments, as Avenatti is weighing testifying in his own defense.

To avoid the completely absurd scene of asking the questions and then answering himself, the current plan is for Avenatti to submit the questions he would like to ask in writing, and they will be read aloud in court by one of the defense counsel he fired earlier (but who have remained in the courtroom to provide assistance).

Stay tuned to Mediaite and Law & Crime for all the latest updates in this very…unique…case.

